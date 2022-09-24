Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Pedestrian killed in Denham Springs crash, police say

Denham Springs Police Department (Source: WAFB)
Denham Springs Police Department (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Denham Springs Police Department is investigating a deadly early morning crash that happened on Saturday, Sept. 24.

According to police, Thomas Rocha, 36, was killed while walking in the middle of the road on US 190 near South Woodcrest Avenue. Police said he was hit by a 2001 Chevrolet pickup truck and pronounced dead at the scene by the Livingston Parish Coroner’s Office.

The driver of the truck was not hurt and is not believed to have been impaired at the time of the crash, according to police. However, they said impairment on the part of the Rocha is unknown.

As is standard procedure during a deadly crash investigation, a toxicology sample was taken from both individuals.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’

Latest News

A man with gold teeth reportedly stabbed two people in 12 minutes overnight near Bourbon...
Man stabs 2 people in 12 minutes Friday night in French Quarter, NOPD says
The state's plan to temporarily house juvenile offenders at Angola
Federal judge won’t block plan to move youth offenders to Angola
Police Lights
Man found shot to death in vehicle, authorities say
Louisiana State Police offering free car seat safety checks