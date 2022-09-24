Pedestrian killed in Denham Springs crash, police say

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Denham Springs Police Department is investigating a deadly early morning crash that happened on Saturday, Sept. 24.

According to police, Thomas Rocha, 36, was killed while walking in the middle of the road on US 190 near South Woodcrest Avenue. Police said he was hit by a 2001 Chevrolet pickup truck and pronounced dead at the scene by the Livingston Parish Coroner’s Office.

The driver of the truck was not hurt and is not believed to have been impaired at the time of the crash, according to police. However, they said impairment on the part of the Rocha is unknown.

As is standard procedure during a deadly crash investigation, a toxicology sample was taken from both individuals.

