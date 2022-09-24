More than 18,000 deaths now blamed on COVID-19 in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana is marking a grim milestone in the battle against COVID-19.

The Louisiana Department of Health said more than 18,000 people have now died as a result of the virus. In Louisiana, COVID-19 has also become the third leading cause of death since 2020.

Meanwhile, more than one million deaths nationwide are being blamed on the virus.

“The amount of loss due to this virus is truly staggering,” said LDH Secretary Dr. Courtney N. Phillps. “We remember the 18,000 Louisianans who have died because of COVID-19, and who, along with their loved ones, have paid the ultimate price. We must remain vigilant against this pandemic and continue to do everything we can to save as many lives as possible. As the fall and winter seasons approach, it is important to take precautions to keep ourselves, our families, and our communities safe and healthy.”

Health leaders said the public can stay protected by rolling up their sleeves for updated COVID-19 booster shots. The boosters are designed to offer better protection against the BA.4 and BA.5 strains of the Omicron variant. The strains make up more than 90% of the cases spreading across the country, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

“Staying up to date on our vaccines, including taking the new bivalent COVID-19 booster when you are eligible, is the best way to stay safe, protect the progress we have made, and ensure there are brighter days ahead,” said Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards.

So far, more than two million people in Louisiana have rolled up their sleeves to receive their primary vaccine series against the virus.

Click here for details on a COVID-19 or flu vaccine near you.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.