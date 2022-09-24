Facebook
Man stabs 2 people in 12 minutes Friday night in French Quarter, NOPD says

By Ken Daley
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man stabbed two people within a 12-minute span around midnight in the French Quarter, New Orleans police said Saturday (Sept. 24).

Police have not distributed a picture of the suspect, but he was described by the two victims as a Black male with gold teeth, wearing a white shirt and blue basketball shorts.

According to the NOPD, the suspect first stabbed a 52-year-old man at 11:53 p.m. near the corner of Bourbon and Toulouse streets. Police described the attack as unprovoked, saying the victim “was passing by the suspect” when he suddenly was stabbed multiple times in the back. The victim was taken for hospital treatment by private vehicle and his condition was not disclosed.

Twelve minutes later, at 12:05 a.m., police said a suspect with the same description approached a 44-year-old woman in the 700 block of Toulouse Street, between Bourbon and Royal streets. The NOPD said the man asked the woman to buy him a drink. When she declined, police said the man stabbed her in the back multiple times and fled on foot toward Royal Street.

Police also did not disclose the woman’s condition.

Anyone with information on the stabbings or the suspected is asked to call the NOPD’s Eighth District station at (504) 658-6080 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

