Man found shot to death in vehicle, authorities say

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case of a man found shot to death in the driver’s side of a vehicle on Friday, Sept. 23.

According to investigators, Brenden Washington, 22, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the vehicle on Neptune Drive just after 11:56 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with details that may be able to able in the investigation to contact Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867. You can remain anonymous.

