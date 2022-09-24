Louisiana State Police offering free car seat safety checks

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police will take part in National Seat Check Saturday by offering free car seat safety checks across the state.

Between 9 a.m. and noon on Saturday, September 24, people in Louisiana can stop by one of the below safety check locations:

Baton Rouge area: LCMC Outpatient Clinic, 9001 Summa Blvd., Baton Rouge

New Orleans area: Target-Clearview, 4500 Veterans Blvd., Metairie

Houma area: Terrebonne Civic Center, 346 Civic Center Blvd., Houma

Lake Charles area: Southwest Beverage, 3860 Broad St., Lake Charles

Alexandria area: Rapides Regional, 211 Fourth St., Alexandria

Monroe area: Banner Ford, 6300 Frontage Rd., Monroe

Shreveport area: Caddo Sheriff’s Safety Town, 8910 Jewella Ave., Shreveport

Lafayette area: Crowley Rice Arena, 159 Cherokee Dr., Crowley

Covington area: LeBlanc Pediatrics, 319 St. Tyler St., Covington

According to authorities, the car seat checks will be conducted by nationally certified passenger safety technicians. In addition to performing the checks, the technicians will also answer any potential questions from parents.

Free booster seats will be distributed at each location while supplies last. To qualify, a child must be at least four years old and weigh at least 50 pounds.

Experts say that booster seats have saved the lives of more than 11,600 children under the age of five since 1975. However, the benefit of a booster seat is often lost for several reasons. According to experts, the majority of children are often using the wrong size or type of booster seat. In addition, the seats are often not properly installed.

