GAME NOTES: New Mexico vs LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (2-1) close out the month of September against New Mexico (2-1) at home as they prepare for their first road game next Saturday, Oct. 1 in Auburn, Alabama.

The Tigers overcame a slow start last Saturday, Sept. 17 against Mississippi State to capture coach Brian Kelly’s first SEC win of the season. LSU scored 24 points in the second half while holding Mississippi State to just 3 points.

LSU is led by quarterback Jayden Daniels who has thrown for 556 yards and six touchdowns in the first three games and has added 226 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Daniels will be without one of his top wide receivers in Kayshon Boutte, who welcomed the birth of his first child.

