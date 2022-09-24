2022 SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Week 4

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s the fourth week of the high school football season and the competition is getting stiffer for teams already in district play.

THURSDAY:

Denham Springs - 28

Franklinton - 20

Ascension Catholic - 19

Dunham - 20

West St. Mary - 0

St. John - 41

East Iberville - 20

Baker - 34

Glen Oaks - 30

Collegiate Baton Rouge - 0

Madison Prep - 26

Parkview Baptist - 7

Capitol - 14

Willow School - 12

Covenant Christian - 48

Central Catholic - 12

Hanson Memorial - 35

Highland Baptist - 0

Centerville - 0

Jeanerette - 8

Pearl River - 46

Independence - 14

FRIDAY:

St. Thomas More - 28

Catholic - 49

Mentorship Academy - 0

U-High - 62

E.D. White - 26

Woodlawn - 29

Belaire

Brusly

East Jefferson - 21

Central - 51

Walker - 19

Kentwood - 20

Jewel Sumner

East Feliciana

Livonia - 14

White Castle - 38

Broadmoor

St. Michael

Opelousas - 28

St. Amant - 21

Catholic-Pointe Coupee - 58

Wilkinson County, Miss. - 14

East Ascension - 21

Alexandria - 28

Scotlandville - 28

West Monroe - 31

Thrive Academy

Donaldsonville

West Feliciana - 42

Tara - 6

Southern Lab

Opelousas Catholic

Port Allen - 14

Episcopal - 38

Plaquemine - 50

Istrouma - 0

De La Salle - 27

St. Charles Catholic - 14

Amite - 26

Country Day - 24

Bastrop - 12

Union Parish - 62

Northside

McKinley (suspended)

Live Oak - 43

St. Helena - 8

Loranger - 19

St. Thomas Aquinas - 14

Central Private - 35

Northeast - 0

Slaughter Community Charter

Springfield

Houma Christian - 0

Riverside - 61

Vandebilt Catholic - 7

Lutcher - 42

Assumption - 7

St. James - 33

Fisher - 0

Albany - 58

Ascension Christian - 28

North Central - 36

Fontainebleau - 21

Hammond - 28

Ponchatoula - 7

Covington - 12

East St. John

Thibodaux

Chalmette

Patterson

Cohen - 14

Berwick - 43

Jefferson Rise - 0

Varnado - 30

Livingston Collegiate - 28

Pine - 35

Ellender

Morgan City

Franklin

Central Lafourche

H.L. Bourgeois - 17

Terrebonne - 22

Silliman

Bowling Green

Centreville - 6

Central Hinds - 37

Presbyterian Christian

Oak Forest

Porter’s Chapel Academy - 32

Wilkinson County Christian - 36

SATURDAY:

Bogalusa

John Ehret

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.