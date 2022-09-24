2022 SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Week 4
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s the fourth week of the high school football season and the competition is getting stiffer for teams already in district play.
THURSDAY:
Denham Springs - 28
Franklinton - 20
Ascension Catholic - 19
Dunham - 20
West St. Mary - 0
St. John - 41
East Iberville - 20
Baker - 34
Glen Oaks - 30
Collegiate Baton Rouge - 0
Madison Prep - 26
Parkview Baptist - 7
Capitol - 14
Willow School - 12
Covenant Christian - 48
Central Catholic - 12
Hanson Memorial - 35
Highland Baptist - 0
Centerville - 0
Jeanerette - 8
Pearl River - 46
Independence - 14
FRIDAY:
St. Thomas More - 28
Catholic - 49
Mentorship Academy - 0
U-High - 62
E.D. White - 26
Woodlawn - 29
Belaire
Brusly
East Jefferson - 21
Central - 51
Walker - 19
Kentwood - 20
Jewel Sumner
East Feliciana
Livonia - 14
White Castle - 38
Broadmoor
St. Michael
Opelousas - 28
St. Amant - 21
Catholic-Pointe Coupee - 58
Wilkinson County, Miss. - 14
East Ascension - 21
Alexandria - 28
Scotlandville - 28
West Monroe - 31
Thrive Academy
Donaldsonville
West Feliciana - 42
Tara - 6
Southern Lab
Opelousas Catholic
Port Allen - 14
Episcopal - 38
Plaquemine - 50
Istrouma - 0
De La Salle - 27
St. Charles Catholic - 14
Amite - 26
Country Day - 24
Bastrop - 12
Union Parish - 62
Northside
McKinley (suspended)
Live Oak - 43
St. Helena - 8
Loranger - 19
St. Thomas Aquinas - 14
Central Private - 35
Northeast - 0
Slaughter Community Charter
Springfield
Houma Christian - 0
Riverside - 61
Vandebilt Catholic - 7
Lutcher - 42
Assumption - 7
St. James - 33
Fisher - 0
Albany - 58
Ascension Christian - 28
North Central - 36
Fontainebleau - 21
Hammond - 28
Ponchatoula - 7
Covington - 12
East St. John
Thibodaux
Chalmette
Patterson
Cohen - 14
Berwick - 43
Jefferson Rise - 0
Varnado - 30
Livingston Collegiate - 28
Pine - 35
Ellender
Morgan City
Franklin
Central Lafourche
H.L. Bourgeois - 17
Terrebonne - 22
Silliman
Bowling Green
Centreville - 6
Central Hinds - 37
Presbyterian Christian
Oak Forest
Porter’s Chapel Academy - 32
Wilkinson County Christian - 36
SATURDAY:
Bogalusa
John Ehret
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.