Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Uber drivers interviewed in Allie Rice case; cross erected in her honor

A cross was erected in honor of slain LSU student Allie Rice.
A cross was erected in honor of slain LSU student Allie Rice.(WAFB)
By Robb Hays
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A large cross was erected Friday near the spot where LSU student Allie Rice died one week ago.

With no arrests and no suspects identified in the case, a privately-funded reward for information about Rice’s killer has topped $50,000.

The FBI, ATF, and DEA are assisting the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) in their investigation. BRPD leaders say they work with those same federal partners on a regular basis on many different violent crime cases.

During a news conference yesterday, BRPD leaders said they were exhausting every investigative effort in finding Rice’s killer.

RELATED: BRPD says ‘misinformation’ hurting Allie Rice murder probe, reward now at $37,500

BRPD investigators have contacted the ride-share service Uber as they search for clues about Rice’s killing, a source familiar with the case told WAFB. Uber was able to provide BRPD with a list of all of the drivers who were in the area at the time of the killing to see if they saw anything. The source did not disclose whether those drivers provided any useful clues.

Hours after the shooting, Baton Rouge Police detectives were seen canvassing nearby businesses in search of any surveillance video. The department has also declined to say whether that search turned up any clues.

The reward fund for information that leads to an arrest in the case was started with a $10,000 donation by The Shed BBQ, where the 21-year-old once worked.

Louisiana authorities say 21-year-old Allison Rice was shot and killed in her car.
Louisiana authorities say 21-year-old Allison Rice was shot and killed in her car.(WAFB)

Rice was shot and killed on Sept. 16 inside her car near the railroad tracks on Government Street, on the edge of downtown Baton Rouge.

Police say Rice had just left a bar in Mid City and believe she was driving toward downtown on Government Street around 2:20 a.m. when she encountered a train stopped on the tracks. Nearly a dozen shots were fired into her vehicle, mostly through her windshield.

When police arrived, Rice was dead inside her vehicle. At that point, her vehicle was pointed back toward Mid City. Based on that, police believe she was attempting to make a U-turn when she died.

RELATED STORIES
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Family speaks out about daughter who was shot, killed at train crossing
Memorial grows after LSU student shot, killed near downtown BR
LSU officials working to ease some parents’ concerns about crime after Allie Rice’s murder

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’

Latest News

SMART LIVING: Women and heart disease
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and the MOVEBR Program Management Team announced they...
City breaks ground on MOVEBR Project to expand South Choctaw Drive
Perseverance pays off for former walk-on LSU RB Josh Williams
Weather Graphic on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022
Staying hot and dry in south La. as T.D. 9 forms in Caribbean, T.D. 10 forms in eastern Atlantic