Staying hot and dry in south La. as T.D. No. 9 forms in Caribbean

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - High pressure will result in a couple more days of hot and dry weather in the Baton Rouge area.

Weather Graphic on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 (WAFB)

A very weak cool front may slip to our south today, with the main impact being slightly lower humidity. Otherwise, it won’t be quite as hot as the last couple of days when we hit the upper 90s, but mid-90s are still expected for most. Plan on a rather warm but dry evening for Live After Five as temperatures start out in the low 90s and only fall into the low 80s. It also stays dry for high school football games tonight, with temperatures falling from the mid-80s into the upper 70s.

Weather Graphic on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 (WAFB)

Little change is expected into Saturday, with a morning start in the low 70s, afternoon highs in the mid-90s, and no rainfall. If you’re headed to the LSU campus for tailgating and football, please be wary of the heat. Those afternoon highs in the mid-90s are measured in the shade, meaning if you’re in direct sunlight, it can be hotter by 10 degrees or more. The game itself should kick off in the upper 80s, with temperatures falling to around 80 degrees or so by the time it ends.

Weather Graphic on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 (WAFB)

Sunday will be another hot one with highs in the mid-90s, but we’ll also begin to monitor a stronger cold front approaching from the north. Well in advance of the front, a few isolated showers will be possible Sunday afternoon and evening, but rain chances are only posted at around 20%.

We’ll squeeze out one more day in the 90s on Monday as the front makes its way through the region, but big changes arrive for the remainder of the week as it slips to our south. Noticeably cooler and drier air and a nice taste of fall will return, with afternoon highs ranging from the low to mid-80s for much of the week. An even bigger impact will be our morning lows which are expected to reach the upper 50s by late in the week!

The cooler air will likely be reinforced by the tropical system that looks like it will pass well to our east in the Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center did initiate advisories on Tropical Depression #9 at 4 a.m. CDT this morning. Guidance has come into much better agreement on its future track over the last 12-24 hours and the news looks good for our part of the world. However, T.D. #9 is forecast to become a hurricane by late Sunday or Monday in the western Caribbean. The official forecast shows it tracking near the Cayman Islands, across western Cuba, and eventually toward Florida next week.

Weather Graphic on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 (WAFB)

With Fiona and Gaston already in the Atlantic, T.D. No. 9 having formed in the Caribbean, and another system is likely to develop near Africa over the next day or two, it’s not out of the question that we could see four named storms simultaneously in the Atlantic this week.

Weather Graphic on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 (WAFB)

The only threat to the mainland U.S. at this point though is T.D. No. 9, which will likely be named Hermine or Ian, depending on whether the system near Africa gets a name first.

Weather Graphic on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.