LSU legend Skip Bertman gives his thoughts on new head football coach Brian Kelly & direction of the Tigers

LSU legend Skip Bertman, who knows all about being expected to "win big" all the time, gave his thoughts about Brian Kelly and the direction of the Tigers.
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The first time Brian Kelly’s Tigers were big favorites they handled their business and dominated the underdog Southern Jaguars.

Can they do it again against the Lobos of New Mexico?

LSU legend Skip Bertman, who knows all about being expected to “win big” all the time, gave his thoughts about Kelly and the direction of the Tiger football program.

LSU and top-ranked Georgia are the only two SEC teams that won’t be on television on Saturday, Sept. 24. Both of those games will be available via streaming on SEC Network+.

Wide receiver Kayshon Boutte won’t play in the game. Perhaps running back John Emery will see more reps against the 3-3-5 defense that the Lobos run, which is the same the Tigers just saw last week against Mississippi State.

