Inmate attempts early release scheme in EBR, LPSO sheriff says

East Baton Rouge Parish Prison
East Baton Rouge Parish Prison(WAFB)
By Rian Chatman
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities stopped an inmate’s scheme to gain early release from East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, according to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.

Officials said Nicole E. Stevens, 33, was being held in EBR for a drug charge and Sarah N. Clark, 39, would visit Stevens to allegedly discuss topics on “how to beat the system” and “avoid the rest of the sentence.”

They added Clark downloaded fake forms and pretended to be a deputy with the Livingston Parish Detention Center to try to help Stevens get out of prison early.

According to deputies, all of this came to light earlier this month.

LPSO said Clark is charged with forgery, injuring public records, conspiracy to commit simple escape, computer fraud, and false personation of a peace officer.

Stevens is charged with conspiracy to commit forgery, conspiracy to injuring public records, conspiracy to commit simple escape, conspiracy to commit computer fraud, and conspiracy to commit false personation of a peace officer.

Sheriff Ard added these attempts failed thanks to processes in place and alert deputies at both facilities.

