Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Families wait for answers as number of unsolved murders rises in Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge crime
Baton Rouge crime(WAFB)
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge police are currently investigating 35 unsolved murders, which is the unofficial number for this year, and while many families wait, the caseload for detectives piles up.

The Toliver family has been waiting for five months for answers as to who killed three-year-old Devin Page, Jr.

“Just a natural maternal instinct, you know, on this side. I’m going to still do what I’ve got to do to get my son justice,” Tye Toliver, said.

“You know, we understand that there is a process for this. We know that it takes time, but when it’s your child, when it’s, uh, someone in your family that was murdered, it seems like one day is a thousand days,” Cathy Toliver, Devin Page Jr.’s grandmother, said.

As they wait for justice, the workload for detectives goes up, and 35 murders remain unsolved this year, according to unofficial numbers from BRPD.

Families still searching for justice call for anyone with information to speak up.

“Every day we’re watching the news, we’re listening just like everybody else, and we’re waiting. It’s like we’re waiting for our number to come up. But while we’re waiting, every day something else is still going on,” Toliver said.

BRPD has solved 38 murders this year.

Nationally, about half of all murders go unsolved according to FBI data.

Despite the wait, Tye Toliver is hopeful someone will come forward with enough information to help detectives.

“Honestly, before this year is up I feel it’s going to happen, so I feel positive about that. That... whoever did this is not getting away with it,” Toliver added.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’

Latest News

Louisiana medical marijuana program still has issues to work out
FIRST ALERT FORECAST
Tropics are heating up, but Louisiana looks to stay quiet
Officials are celebrating the start of the city’s latest MOVEBR Project, which will see South...
City breaks ground on MOVEBR Project to expand South Choctaw Drive
The moment before the alleged thief crashes head-first into a metal trailer.
Instant karma? Thief slams into parked trailer during getaway, homeowner says
A cross was erected in honor of slain LSU student Allie Rice.
Uber drivers interviewed in Allie Rice case; cross erected in her honor