Families wait for answers as number of unsolved murders rises in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge police are currently investigating 35 unsolved murders, which is the unofficial number for this year, and while many families wait, the caseload for detectives piles up.

The Toliver family has been waiting for five months for answers as to who killed three-year-old Devin Page, Jr.

“Just a natural maternal instinct, you know, on this side. I’m going to still do what I’ve got to do to get my son justice,” Tye Toliver, said.

“You know, we understand that there is a process for this. We know that it takes time, but when it’s your child, when it’s, uh, someone in your family that was murdered, it seems like one day is a thousand days,” Cathy Toliver, Devin Page Jr.’s grandmother, said.

As they wait for justice, the workload for detectives goes up, and 35 murders remain unsolved this year, according to unofficial numbers from BRPD.

Families still searching for justice call for anyone with information to speak up.

“Every day we’re watching the news, we’re listening just like everybody else, and we’re waiting. It’s like we’re waiting for our number to come up. But while we’re waiting, every day something else is still going on,” Toliver said.

BRPD has solved 38 murders this year.

Nationally, about half of all murders go unsolved according to FBI data.

Despite the wait, Tye Toliver is hopeful someone will come forward with enough information to help detectives.

“Honestly, before this year is up I feel it’s going to happen, so I feel positive about that. That... whoever did this is not getting away with it,” Toliver added.

