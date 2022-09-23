Drivers made aware of upcoming closures on I-10, I-110

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) said there will be closures on I-10 and I-110 on Saturday, Oct. 1.

Officials added I-10 West and I-110 North will be fully closed that evening but not at the same time because they will each be used as the detour route when the other roadway is closed.

According to DOTD, the closures are scheduled to start around 10 p.m. and will be finished by 6 a.m. on Oct. 2.

The closures are needed to remove damaged overhead signs and trusses above the interstates.

DOTD released the following:

I-110 northbound will be closed first. The closures will begin with center- and right-lane closures of I-10 westbound at Dalrymple Dr. The on-ramps from Dalrymple Dr. and Washington St., and the off-ramp at Louise St. will also be closed. Motorists may still exit from I-10 westbound at Dalrymple Dr.

Traffic will detour the closure at I-110 northbound by continuing on I-10 westbound across the river to LA 1 northbound, then proceeding to U.S. 190 eastbound back across the river, and then reconnecting with I-110.

Once the overhead work is complete above I-110, crews will reopen the roadway and shift traffic to facilitate the full closure of I-10 westbound. Traffic will shift to the far right lane of I-10 westbound just before the I-10/I-110 split. When the I-10 westbound closure is in place, the exit to Terrace St. from I-110 southbound will also be closed.

Traffic will detour the closure at I-10 westbound by taking I-110 northbound to U.S. 190 westbound across the river, and then proceeding to LA 1 southbound to reconnect with I-10.

During these closures, traffic on I-10 eastbound will not be affected. Traffic on I-110 southbound will also not be affected, except for the Terrace St. off-ramp closure.

