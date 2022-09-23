City breaks ground on MOVEBR Project to expand South Choctaw Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials are celebrating the start of the city’s latest MOVEBR Project, which will see South Choctaw Drive expanded into four lanes from Airline Highway to Central Thruway.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and the MOVEBR Program Management Team announced they broke ground on the South Choctaw Drive Project on Friday, Sept. 23. This project will reportedly increase vehicular capacity from Flannery Road to the Central Thruway.

According to the city, this project’s improvements include adding two 12′ travel lanes, 5′ sidewalks on both sides of the roadway, sub-surface drainage, roadway lighting, and an overlay of the existing lanes.

“The MOVEBR Program continues to fulfill the goals of the program by increasing roadway capacity and reducing traffic congestion,” Mayor Broome said.

The project is funded using the half-cent sales tax East Baton Rouge Parish voters approved in December of 2018, according to the city.

Officials say the project, which was designed by Evans-Graves Engineers, Inc. and is being built by RJ Daigle & Sons Contractors, LLC., should be completed by the end of 2023.

