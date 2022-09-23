Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

City breaks ground on MOVEBR Project to expand South Choctaw Drive

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and the MOVEBR Program Management Team announced they...
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and the MOVEBR Program Management Team announced they broke ground on the South Choctaw Drive Project on Friday, Sept. 23.(WAFB)
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials are celebrating the start of the city’s latest MOVEBR Project, which will see South Choctaw Drive expanded into four lanes from Airline Highway to Central Thruway.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and the MOVEBR Program Management Team announced they broke ground on the South Choctaw Drive Project on Friday, Sept. 23. This project will reportedly increase vehicular capacity from Flannery Road to the Central Thruway.

According to the city, this project’s improvements include adding two 12′ travel lanes, 5′ sidewalks on both sides of the roadway, sub-surface drainage, roadway lighting, and an overlay of the existing lanes.

“The MOVEBR Program continues to fulfill the goals of the program by increasing roadway capacity and reducing traffic congestion,” Mayor Broome said.

The project is funded using the half-cent sales tax East Baton Rouge Parish voters approved in December of 2018, according to the city.

Officials say the project, which was designed by Evans-Graves Engineers, Inc. and is being built by RJ Daigle & Sons Contractors, LLC., should be completed by the end of 2023.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’

Latest News

Perseverance pays off for walk-on LSU RB Josh Williams
Weather Graphic on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022
Staying hot and dry in south La. as T.D. 9 forms in Caribbean, T.D. 10 forms in eastern Atlantic
Closures are scheduled for I-10 and I-110 on Saturday, October 1, 2022.
Drivers made aware of upcoming closures on I-10, I-110
Friday, September 23, 2022
9News Daily AM Update: Friday, September 23