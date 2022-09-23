Facebook
Celebrate National Hunting and Fishing Day at Waddill Wildlife Refuge

National Hunting and Fishing Day Outdoor Fest
National Hunting and Fishing Day Outdoor Fest(Gabe Giffin | Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Families should get ready to cast those fishing poles and learn about the outdoors!

National Hunting and Fishing Day is Saturday, Sept. 24, which means the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is gearing up for a busy weekend ahead. This started in 1972 when Congress passed two bills establishing a specific day to celebrate the conservation contributions of our nation’s hunters and anglers.

More than 40 years later and the events are still going strong.

You can bring your family to the Waddill Wildlife Refuge from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. It’s located at 4142 N Flannery Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70814.

“They need to know this is a completely free event and a great way for anybody to get into the outdoors or kind of get their first step into the outdoors,” said Gabe Giffin, Public Informational Officer Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. “So many people in Baton Rouge probably don’t realize we have Waddill Wildlife Refuge out on N Flannery Rd.”

There will be canoes, kayaks, all kinds of shooting sports, kids will be able to meet animals, get their faces painted and more. Giffin said they provide everything from the canoe, to the paddles, to lifejackets.

Other events across the state:

United States Fish and Wildlife Service Black Bayou Lake National Wildlife Refuge at 480 Richmond Place Drive in Monroe, LA from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Woodworth Shooting Range at 661 Robinson Bridge Road in Woodworth, LA from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Bodcau WMA Shooting Range at 168 Ben Durden Road in Haughton, LA from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

CLICK HERE for more.

