Boutte excused from New Mexico game for birth of his son

LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte will miss Saturday's game in anticipation of his newborn child.(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Kayshon Boutte will not suit up for the Purple and Gold this Saturday due to the birth of his newborn child.

Coach Brian Kelly said the LSU wide receiver has been excused to be with his girlfriend in anticipation of the arrival of his baby boy.

“I’ve excused him from playing this weekend, and we wish him and his new mom all the best,” said Brian Kelly.

LSU hosts New Mexico on Saturday night.

Jack Bech, Malik Nabers, Kyren Lacy, Brian Thomas, Jaray Jenkins, and Chris Hilton will pick up the slack for Boutte as he enjoys fatherhood.

