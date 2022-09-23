APSO deputies ask for public’s help in identifying pair in connection with thefts

These two men are accused of stealing a lawn truck and equipment in Ascension Parish.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is hoping someone recognizes two suspected thieves deputies are trying to identify.

Deputies believe that they may be connected to the theft of a lawn truck and some other equipment.

The sheriff’s office didn’t say when or where it happened, only that it’s looking to identify the two men.

If you spot them, you’re urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636, text 847411 to APSO’s anonymous tip line from any cellular device, or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

You must call Capital Region Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

