2022 SPORTSLINE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Catholic (BR) QB Daniel Beale

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This year’s matchup between Catholic High and U-High had a little more spice to it.

Both teams are defending state champions, both teams featured future FBS power five talent, but only one team had Daniel Beale.

The Bear quarterback torched the Cub defense for 335 yards passing and four touchdowns to spearhead a 31-21 win.

Since being thrown into the fire two years ago as a freshman, Beale has continued to show more poise in the pocket. That was proven during the third quarter of the game on Friday, Sept. 16.

The junior quarterback took a big hit on a delayed blitz but was still able to stand tall and deliver a 45-yard touchdown pass to Cohen Leblanc.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.