Woodlawn High teacher placed on leave after allegations of ‘questionable activities’ with students, NAACP says

Woodlawn High School
Woodlawn High School
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The NAACP sent a letter regarding a teacher at Woodlawn High School placed on leave after allegations of “questionable activities” with some of her students.

The teacher’s name was not given.

Below is the letter from the NAACP:

The NAACP was recently contacted by an anonymous source indicating that a Teacher at Woodlawn High had allegedly engaged in highly questionable activities with her students. These allegations included:

  1. Aggressively getting in the faces of those students while using racial slurs,
  2. Talking to those students in a derogatory manner,
  3. Accompanying students off campus to social events while consuming multiple alcoholic drinks.

Once notified, our organization opened an investigation and was able to recover recordings and videos supporting some of the allegations.

We then notified EBR Schools and Superintendent of Schools Dr. Sito Narcisse and turned over everything our investigation yielded. Dr. Narcisse and his team immediately took action, and that educator was placed on administrative leave pending further investigation.

More information will be released when it becomes available.

