WANTED: Man out on bond on murder charge accused of attempted murder, other charges in separate shooting

Luke Simmons
Luke Simmons(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a fugitive.

Detectives said they are searching for Luke Simmons, 39.

He is wanted on charges of attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, and aggravated criminal damage to property.

Investigators said Simmons is suspected in a shooting on N. 19th Street on Aug. 25 that injured one person. They added the victim’s injuries did not appear life-threatening.

RELATED: Suspect arrested in deadly shooting on Spanish Town Road

Police added Simmons is currently out on bond after being arrested in connection with a shooting on Spanish Town Road on Dec. 3, 2021, that resulted in the death of Lance Robertson.

Anyone with information on Simmons’s whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867, submit a tip anonymously at www.crimestoppersbr.com, or download the free anonymous P3 Tips App.

**Remember you do not have to give your name to collect this or any Crime Stoppers reward but you must call Crime Stoppers.

