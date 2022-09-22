Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

VIDEO: Kentucky student nearly hit by SUV while getting off school bus

Video shows the student getting off the bus, and a split second after he gets away from the bus, the vehicle goes by, nearly hitting him. (Source: WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A driver is facing charges after a high school student was nearly hit by a vehicle while getting off a school bus.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said it happened Monday as a ninth grader was getting off the bus.

Video from inside the bus shows the student getting off the bus, and a split second after he gets away from the bus, the vehicle goes by, nearly hitting him.

Franklin County Schools Superintendent Mark Kopp said the bus’s stop arm was out, and the lights were flashing, but the SUV continued to drive by.

“School bus stop arms are there for a reason. And we can’t have people putting convenience over safety. And, unfortunately, that is what happens,” Kopp said.

Authorities said the driver of the SUV, Mark Kendall, was charged with improper passing and passing a loading or unloading school or church bus.

The Franklin County School Transportation Director said during a recent study of bus stops, they were told of 18 cases of people ignoring the stop arms.

Copyright 2022 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’

Latest News

Luke Simmons
WANTED: Man out on bond on murder charge accused of attempted murder, other charges in separate shooting
In this photo provided by the South Ukraine nuclear power plant, a crater left by a Russian...
Tears and hugs for Russians called up to fight in Ukraine
John Davis, former director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, enters the Thad...
Mississippi agency ex-leader pleads guilty in welfare fraud
Allie Rice
BRPD says ‘misinformation’ hurting Allie Rice murder probe, reward now at $37,500