Two separate shootings near Winbourne Avenue under investigation, police say
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating two separate shootings that happened early Thursday, Sept. 22.
According to BRPD, police responded to a reported shooting in the area of 3200 Voss Drive, near Winbourne Avenue, around 3:30 a.m.
Police added a separate shooting is also under investigation in the area of 6400 Underwood Avenue, about a mile away from the first shooting scene.
At this time, police have not indicted whether or not the incidents are related.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.