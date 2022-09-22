Facebook
Two separate shootings near Winbourne Avenue under investigation, police say

At this time, police have not indicted whether or not the incidents are related.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating two separate shootings that happened early Thursday, Sept. 22.

According to BRPD, police responded to a reported shooting in the area of 3200 Voss Drive, near Winbourne Avenue, around 3:30 a.m.

Police added a separate shooting is also under investigation in the area of 6400 Underwood Avenue, about a mile away from the first shooting scene.

At this time, police have not indicted whether or not the incidents are related.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

