School officials announce changes to in-person learning at Scotlandville High

(WAFB)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Scotlandville High continues in-person learning after plumbing issues in the E-building caused the school to go virtual for a couple of days.

According to school leaders, students will rotate shifts between in-person and virtual learning in two-day increments for all grade levels. Seniors will be in a three-day increment starting Thursday, September 22.

School officials added, on September 26-27, all sophomores will receive asynchronous learning, while freshmen, juniors, and seniors will report to campus.

On September 28-29, juniors will receive asynchronous learning, while freshmen, sophomores, and seniors return to campus.

On September 30, and October 3-4, all seniors will receive asynchronous learning, while freshmen, sophomores, and juniors return to campus.

Community-based students will report to campus on all days, officials added.

Scotlandville’s intention is to alleviate 150-250 students being on campus daily, eventually allowing for adequate space to be delivered in the absence of utilizing the E-building, leaders say.

They ask for anyone who may have additional information to please contact Letrece Griffin at 225-436-1140, or email lgriffin7@ebrschools.org.

