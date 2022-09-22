Post office drop off boxes outside Government St. post office ‘vandalized,’ USPS says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The US Postal Service said mail collection boxes at the Audubon Station Post Office on Government Street were vandalized sometime on Saturday, Sept. 17.

USPS said postal officials in Baton Rouge are aware of the situation and have taken the appropriate steps to address it.

Below is the full statement from USPS:

“The Postal Service takes the security of the mail very seriously, including receptacles, such as collection boxes, where customers deposit mail. Anytime we are made aware of damage to a collection box, we take immediate steps to make repairs or provide a replacement box as quickly as possible. The boxes in question may have sustained damages, and as a result, mail could not be securely deposited. In these cases, access is temporarily restricted for the safety of our customers. The timeframe for completion of repairs or replacement can depend on the current supply of new boxes. Local postal officials are aware and have taken the appropriate steps to address the situation at Audubon Station Post Office, located at 4500 Government St., where we believe collection boxes were vandalized sometime on Saturday, Sept. 17. In the interim, customers can securely deposit outgoing mail in the lobby drop box of the Audubon Station. We apologize to our customers for any inconvenience that may have been experienced and appreciate their patience as we successfully resolve the matter. Customers are reminded that if they suspect mail theft or vandalism of a collection box, they should immediately contact the USPS Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.”

