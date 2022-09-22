Police investigating pair of shootings near Winbourne Avenue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating two separate shootings that happened early Thursday, Sept. 22.

Investigators believe that the two incidents are related.

According to BRPD, police responded to a reported shooting in the area of 3200 Voss Drive, near Winbourne Avenue, around 3:30 a.m.

Police added a separate shooting is also under investigation in the 6400 block of Underwood Avenue, about a mile away from the first shooting scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.