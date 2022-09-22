Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Over 1 million Teslas recalled because windows can pinch fingers

Tesla discovered the problem during production testing in August.
Tesla discovered the problem during production testing in August.(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla is recalling nearly 1.1 million vehicles in the U.S. because the windows can pinch a person’s fingers when being rolled up.

Tesla says in documents posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators that the automatic window reversal system may not react correctly after detecting an obstruction.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says that’s a violation of federal safety standards for power windows. An online software update will fix the problem, Tesla says.

The recall covers certain 2017 to 2022 Model 3 sedans and some 2020 and 2021 Model Y SUVs. Also included are some Model S sedans and Model X SUVs from 2021 and 2022.

Tesla discovered the problem during production testing in August. Owners will be notified by letter starting Nov. 15. The company says in documents that vehicles in production got the update starting Sept. 13.

Tesla was not aware of any warranty claims or injuries due to the problem as of Sept. 16, according to the documents.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’

Latest News

LSU will not cancel any classes despite the LSU Tigers playing in the College Football Playoff...
NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions expected to hand down ruling on LSU
In this photo provided by the South Ukraine nuclear power plant, a crater left by a Russian...
No let-up in hostilities in Ukraine despite prisoner swap
9News Daily AM Update: Thursday, September 22
9News Daily AM Update: Thursday, September 22
Alex Jones stands outside the courtroom in Waterbury, Connecticut, on Wednesday. The conspiracy...
Alex Jones set to testify in trial over Sandy Hook hoax lies
The family of Sandy Hook victims gave testimony in the trial against Alex Jones.
Emotional day of testimony in Alex Jones trial