One person injured in shooting on Convention Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was injured after a shooting in Baton Rouge on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed the shooting happened in the 4300 block of Convention Street, near North Blvd., around 3 p.m.

According to BRPD, the victim’s injuries appeared to be non-life threatening at the time of the incident.

