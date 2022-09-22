Facebook
One person injured in shooting on Convention Street

By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was injured after a shooting in Baton Rouge on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed the shooting happened in the 4300 block of Convention Street, near North Blvd., around 3 p.m.

According to BRPD, the victim’s injuries appeared to be non-life threatening at the time of the incident.

