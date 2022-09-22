One person grazed in shooting near Old Hammond Highway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was treated for minor injuries following a shooting overnight.

A spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed it happened just after 1 a.m. in the 10000 block of Azalea Park Avenue, near Old Hammond Highway.

Deputies confirmed one person suffered from a possible graze wound and was treated on scene.

