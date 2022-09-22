NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions expected to hand down ruling on LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A member of the NCAA Committee looking into alleged infractions regarding LSU is expected to make a ruling on Thursday, Sept. 22.

The news conference will begin at noon.

Dave Roberts, chief hearing officer for the panel and special advisor, will be in attendance.

The news release from the NCAA did not specifically address which potential infractions this may involve.

We expect to learn more during the news conference.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

