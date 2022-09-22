JACQUES TALK: Peter Burns

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Peter Burns joined SEC Network as a studio host in August 2014, regularly hosting the news and information show, SEC Now.

Beginning in the fall of 2018, Burns added host of SEC This Morning to his repertoire, a simulcast of his hit radio show by the same name. The SEC Network simulcast airs every Monday morning in the fall.

In addition to his studio role on SEC Network, Burns has provided analysis as a course reporter on SEC Network’s live coverage of the SEC Men’s and Women’s Golf Tournaments, and has contributed to studio programming across all ESPN networks, including The Paul Finebaum Show, College Football Live and SportsCenter.

Burns hosts SEC Now both in-studio and on the road, traveling around the SEC to cover live events across all sports. In the 2017-18 collegiate season alone, Burns traveled to host SEC Now at the NCAA Men’s and Women’s College World Series, SEC Baseball and Women’s Basketball Tournaments, and originated the network’s coverage from Starkville as Mississippi State marched to the NCAA Women’s Final Four. Burns also served as a roving reporter for SEC Network at the SEC Championship Game and College Football Playoff National Championship, and hosted SEC Network’s Pro Day shows live from Alabama and Georgia, respectively.

Complementary to his television duties, Burns is a national radio host for ESPN Radio, and is the co-host of SEC This Morning on SiriusXM SEC Radio.

Prior to joining the 24-network dedicated to the Southeastern Conference, Burns was the host of The Press Box on Mile High Sports Radio based in Denver. The show was syndicated on several stations across the region and simulcast through a partnership with the Denver Post.

Before moving to Denver, Burns co-hosted Fox Fantasy Freaks on Fox Sports Radio for five years beginning in 2008. What originated as a two-hour show during the football season grew into a three-hour year-round program that was syndicated in over 100 cities nationwide.

Burns’ career started in 2005 and over the last nine years, he has been a guest on ESPN, ESPN2, MSNBC, and Fox News.

Burns, a native of Baton Rouge, La., attended The University of Texas at San Antonio and St. Mary’s University, where he was a member of the golf team.

