Flirting with record highs today, relief expected next week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today is shaping up to be the hottest day of this latest heat wave in our area, with highs this afternoon ranging from the mid to upper 90s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, September 22 (WAFB)

Today’s record in Baton Rouge is 98 degrees, set in 1921, and we’ll be close, with my forecast calling for a high of 97 degrees. Once again today, we should largely stay dry.

High pressure will hang on for at least a couple more days, helping to keep things hot and dry through Saturday. We should fall shy of record heat, but highs will still reach the mid 90s on both Friday and Saturday with the vast majority of us staying dry. Live After Five will feature a rather warm but dry evening, with temperatures falling from the low 90s into the low 80s.

And we continue to emphasize the heat for those tailgating on the LSU campus on Saturday. Afternoon temperatures in the mid 90s mean you’ll need to make an extra effort to stay hydrated. Kickoff temperatures will likely still be in the upper 80s, falling into the upper 70s by the end of the game.

By Sunday, we’ll start to monitor a cold front approaching from the north. Many of us squeeze out one more day in the mid 90s, but a few showers will also be possible by the afternoon and evening in advance of the front. Rain chances look to run no higher than 20%-30% though.

The front should slide through on Monday, finally ushering in cooler and drier air. Highs will be closer to normal in the wake of the front, topping out in the mid to upper 80s from Tuesday through the end of the week. And morning lows should actually trend a little below normal, reaching the low to mid 60s.

The Atlantic remains very active this morning with 5 features of interest still on the map. Our greatest focus is on a disturbance now making its way through the Caribbean. Development odds are still listed at 90% and a tropical depression is likely to form in the next day or two. From there, additional intensification is expected as it heads into the western Caribbean. Once it reaches the western Caribbean, a trough over the eastern U.S. should at some point open the door for a more northward turn. But it remains to be seen exactly when that turn occurs and any potential impacts to the Gulf Coast are likely still about a week away, so we’ll have to monitor trends.

Elsewhere, Fiona remains a major hurricane with maximum winds of 130 miles per hour as of 4 a.m. Thursday. It will have a close brush with Bermuda before delivering significant impacts to the Canadian Maritimes by this weekend as it transitions into a powerful non-tropical low.

Gaston continues to meander over the open Atlantic, while we’re tracking two other features for possible development. A tropical wave west of the Cabo Verde Islands is given a 30% chance of development, while a wave emerging from Africa has development odds placed at 60%.

