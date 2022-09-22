Facebook
Ex-’Swamp People’ cast member arrested; accused of contractor fraud

His bond has not been set.
Rivers was a Swamper, or cast member, on Season 5 of "Swamp People." (Source: history.com)
By Alex Onken
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A former ‘swamper’ is again behind bars following an accusation of fraud.

Roger A. Rivers, Jr., 47, is charged with one count of residential contractor fraud over $5,000.

According to the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, Rivers was paid $6,000 to do a job — and allegedly never did.

He was taken into custody on Sept. 20 without incident and booked into the Sabine Parish Detention Center.

His bond has not been set.

Back in 2017, Rivers was arrested and charged with 18 wildlife charges.

