EBRSO seizes 1,000 lethal doses of fentanyl, several guns

The following is a press release from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Utilizing state funding recently appropriated by Senator Mack “Bodi” White, District 6, to combat Fentanyl trafficking in the parish, EBRSO Narcotics agents along with participating partners conducted an investigation into the drug-trafficking activities of Damond Williams and Kadarrine Williams. The investigation resulted in multiple arrests and the seizure of approximately $45,000 worth of Fentanyl/Heroin and 14 guns.

“I’m proud of the hard work by our Narcotics division and all those that assisted in this investigation that resulted in removing deadly drugs, criminals and weapons off our community streets,” EBR Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said. “These types of investigations are a big step at making the parish safer. I’m so appreciative for the funding allocated by Senator White allowing us to dedicate more resources to go after these high-level traffickers who play a prominent role in violent crimes in our area.”

“This is a highly-lethal drug that is killing people in East Baton Rouge Parish at an alarming rate,” Senator White said. “I have heard of too many families broken due to the deadly impact of this drug on our community streets. I felt like it was imperative that we dedicate the funds needed to our local law enforcement in order to combat this epidemic. I am pleased to see that it is quickly yielding results that will save lives.”

“I am pleased that our officers were able to be a part of the collaborative effort to get this poisonous drug off the streets of our community,” Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran said. “I am committed to continuing these efforts with the EBR Sheriff’s Office to keep our city safe.”

The two-month investigation resulted in search warrants for the following locations: 9566 S. Choctaw Dr. (Major Motors LLC), 7577 Oakmount Dr., 13392 Magnolia Square Dr. (Central, La) and 10717 Grace Ln.

Yesterday, EBRSO Narcotics agents with the assistance of EBRSO SWAT, SCAT, K-9, Uniform Patrol, Intel, Zachary PD CID and Central PD executed all four search warrants.

The following arrests and seizures were a result of this investigation:

Narcotics and Currency

· 1.25 pounds of Fentanyl/Heroin mixture (Approx. street value $45,000)/(approx. 1,132 lethal dosages of Fentanyl/heroin)

· 13 pounds of marijuana (Approx. street value $26,000)

· 1 pound of marijuana edibles (approx.)

· 147 dosage units of Oxycodone (approx. street value $4,000)

· 2 dosage units of Xanax

· $12,448 (pending seizure)

Firearms

· 7 Semi-automatic handguns

· 6 Semi-automatic rifles

· 1 pump shotgun

· Over 1000 rounds of ammunition

· Numerous high capacity magazines

The following individuals were arrested and booked:

Damond WIlliams (4-16-94)

Dist. of Sch. I (Marijuana)/(Affidavit Warrant)

PWITD Sch. II (Fentanyl)

PWITD Sch. I (Marijuana)

Poss. of a Firearm with CDS

Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia

Kadarrine Williams (12-30-92)

Dist. of Sch. I (Marijuana)/(Affidavit Warrant)

PWITD Sch. II (Fentanyl)

PWITD Sch. I (Marijuana)

Poss. of a Firearm with CDS

Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia

Dewayne Grace (6/1/93)

PWITD Sch. II (Oxycodone)

PWITD Sch. IV (Xanax)

Brandon Williams (12-31-81)

PWITD Sch. I (Marijuana)

PWITD Sch. I (THC Edibles)

Poss. of a Firearm with CDS

Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia

Assisting Divisions

EBRSO SWAT

EBRSO SCAT

EBRSO K-9

EBRSO Intel

DEA Task Force

Central PD

Zachary PD

EBRSO Uniform Patrol

EBRSO Dispatch

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.