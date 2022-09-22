Facebook
DOTD announces lane closures in West Baton Rouge Parish

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
This is a press release from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that Southbound LA-1 near the Intracoastal will have nightly alternating left and right lane closures and Northbound LA-1 near the Intracoastal will have nightly left lane closures from Friday, 9/30/2022 to Sunday, 10/30/2022 from 7:00pm – 4:00am.

The lane closures are needed to perform subgrade prep, base course prep, and asphalt paving for the new diversion roads to the new Southbound LA-1 Bridge. DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through construction sites and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

