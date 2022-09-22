Donaldsonville High students get a head start on future STEM careers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Students at Donaldsonville High School are taking the first steps toward their future careers.

“Many people don’t know what they want to do with their life right now. But I know I have many opportunities and many possibilities. Not many people can say that,” junior student Chandler Lewis said.

Lewis and his peers are being taught introductory process technology- a key part of the work done at local chemical plants- from instructors who work at CF industries.

“I had an opportunity in high school to learn a little bit more about it and so it helped kind of chart my path in this industry. So, I’m hoping that that I can have that impact on the kids to do the same,” said Ronald Scott, who is a production superintendent at CF.

The two classes are credits at River Parishes Community College.

After high school graduation, students can enroll at RPCC to finish their degrees and start their careers.

“It will allow them to jump-start their career in a field that is very needed here in southeast Louisiana, and they can stay right here in southeast Louisiana and help to build a better future for their communities,” Emily Campbell, vice chancellor at RPCC, said.

Scott said giving students early exposure to the engineering field could help Donaldsonville’s economy in the long run.

“Exposure and awareness are huge and so getting kids exposed and allowing them to see something different than maybe what they see every day is it’s huge or something huge. It helped to kind of chart my path and I think it’ll help; you know chart there’s also,” Scott added.

Chandler Lewis is one student who said he plans to pursue this as a future career.

“I believe that I’m going to continue with it because I have so many steps within, you know, being classified within it. I might as well just go within it,” Lewis said.

