BRFD extinguishes electrical house fire

Baton Rouge Fire Department (generic).
Baton Rouge Fire Department (generic).(Spencer Chrisman/WAFB-TV)
By WAFB STAFF
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - BRFD responded to an early morning house fire on Thursday, September 22, on Wells St.

According to the resident, he was cooking when he noticed smoke coming from the living room and after further investigation, he found fire in the attic.

Officials say when they arrived they saw fire coming from the roof of the home. They quickly put the fire out before it could spread, said BRFD.

According to BRFD, the cause of the fire is accidental. Red cross was reportedly contacted to assist the two residents.

Emergency responders, the Baton Rouge Police Department and Entergy were reportedly on the scene to assist BRFD.

