Arrest made in deadly shooting at BR apartment complex
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An arrest has been made in connection to a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in Baton Rouge.
A spokesman with BRPD confirmed, authorities responded to the Alight Baton Rouge Apartments on West McKinley Street, not far from Nicholson Drive, around midnight Thursday, Sept. 22.
Police say a male victim was shot and killed.
Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
