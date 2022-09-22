Arrest made in deadly shooting at BR apartment complex

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An arrest has been made in connection to a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in Baton Rouge.

A spokesman with BRPD confirmed, authorities responded to the Alight Baton Rouge Apartments on West McKinley Street, not far from Nicholson Drive, around midnight Thursday, Sept. 22.

Police say a male victim was shot and killed.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

