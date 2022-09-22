Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Arrest made in deadly shooting at BR apartment complex

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An arrest has been made in connection to a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in Baton Rouge.

A spokesman with BRPD confirmed, authorities responded to the Alight Baton Rouge Apartments on West McKinley Street, not far from Nicholson Drive, around midnight Thursday, Sept. 22.

Police say a male victim was shot and killed.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’

Latest News

LSU will not cancel any classes despite the LSU Tigers playing in the College Football Playoff...
NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions expected to hand down ruling on LSU
9News Daily AM Update: Thursday, September 22
9News Daily AM Update: Thursday, September 22
East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office
One person grazed in shooting near Old Hammond Highway
At this time, police have not indicted whether or not the incidents are related.
Police investigating pair of shootings near Winbourne Avenue