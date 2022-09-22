Facebook
Man killed in shooting at BR apartment complex

WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for more information.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead following a shooting at an apartment complex in Baton Rouge.

A spokesman with BRPD confirmed, authorities responded to the Alight Baton Rouge Apartments on West McKinley Street, not far from Nicholson Drive, around midnight Thursday, Sept. 22.

Police say a male victim suffered from apparent gunshot wounds.

The coroner’s office was contacted, police added.

No other details are available at this time. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

