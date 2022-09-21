Southern University’s fall career fair to feature 100+ employers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Students attending Southern University and A&M College will have the opportunity to interact with over 100 employers during the school’s fall Career Fair.

The in-person event scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 21 will allow students to interact with top companies in engineering, communications, healthcare, criminal justice, and more.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the F.G. Clark Activity Center located at 801 Harding Boulevard.

