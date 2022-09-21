Facebook
Southern University’s fall career fair to feature 100+ employers

WAFB file photo of the F.G. Activity Center at Southern University in Baton Rouge, La.
WAFB file photo of the F.G. Activity Center at Southern University in Baton Rouge, La.(WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Students attending Southern University and A&M College will have the opportunity to interact with over 100 employers during the school’s fall Career Fair.

The in-person event scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 21 will allow students to interact with top companies in engineering, communications, healthcare, criminal justice, and more.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the F.G. Clark Activity Center located at 801 Harding Boulevard.

