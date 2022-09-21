Reports of shots fired with possible victim sends emergency responders to apartment complex
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency responders said they are on their way to a Baton Rouge apartment complex after reports of shots fired and a possible victim on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Officials said it happened at Sherwood Place Apartments on Sherwood Common Boulevard just before 7:30 p.m.
No other details were available.
