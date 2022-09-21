Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Reports of shots fired with possible victim sends emergency responders to apartment complex

Shots fired reported at Baton Rouge apartment complex.
Shots fired reported at Baton Rouge apartment complex.(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency responders said they are on their way to a Baton Rouge apartment complex after reports of shots fired and a possible victim on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

Officials said it happened at Sherwood Place Apartments on Sherwood Common Boulevard just before 7:30 p.m.

No other details were available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, September 20
Dry and hot locally; tropics heating up again
Medical marijuana growing at southern Baton Rouge facility
Special medical marijuana task force created at Louisiana State Capitol
Lawmakers at the Louisiana State Capitol have created a special medical marijuana task force.
Special medical marijuana task force created at Louisiana State Capitol
The Baker Police Department is investigating a deadly double shooting that happened late...
Deadly double shooting in Baker stemmed from alleged domestic issue