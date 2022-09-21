Facebook
LSU's full 2023 football schedule announced by SEC

LSU head coach Brian Kelly
LSU head coach Brian Kelly
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 7:06 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU will open the 2023 football season similar to the way it started 2022, by facing Florida State, but the game won’t be as close to home, the SEC announced on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

FULL SCHEDULE:

Sept. 3 - Florida State (Orlando Fla.)

Sept. 9 - Grambling State (Baton Rouge, La.)

Sept. 16 - Mississippi State (Starkville, Miss.)

Sept. 23 - Arkansas (Baton Rouge, La.)

Sept. 30 - Ole Miss (Oxford, Miss.)

Oct. 7 - Missouri (Columbia, Mo.)

Oct. 14 - Auburn (Baton Rouge, La.)

Oct. 21 - Army (Baton Rouge, La.)

Nov. 4 - Alabama (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Nov. 11 - Florida (Baton Rouge, La.)

Nov. 18 - Georgia State (Baton Rouge, La.)

Nov. 25 - Texas A&M (Baton Rouge, La.)

