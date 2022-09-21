Facebook
LSU Police attempt to ID individual accused of vandalism before first home football game

According to police, a spray paint vandalism took place before LSU’s first home football game...
According to police, a spray paint vandalism took place before LSU’s first home football game on September 9.(Capital Region Crime Stoppers)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the LSU Police Department are working to identify an individual believed to be responsible for vandalism.

According to police, a spray paint vandalism reportedly took place on Friday Sept. 9, the day before LSU’s first home football game.

Authorities say the individual allegedly spray painted Tiger Stadium and other monuments around the PMAC.

If you can identify the individual, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP.

You will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward

Help 'Bust Breast Cancer' with Woman's Hospital
EBR Metro Council to meet Wednesday
'Bust Breast Cancer' with Woman's Hospital
Putin sets up partial military call