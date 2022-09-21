LSU LB Harold Perkins Jr. named Scholar Athlete of the Week; young OL coming along for Tigers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Members of the LSU football staff say freshman linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. isn’t just tackling opposing quarterbacks on the field but his books off it.

They say Perkins is very invested in his academics. The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder from Cypress, Texas was named the team’s Scholar Athlete of the Week.

He had five tackles and 1.5 sacks in LSU’s 31-16 win over Mississippi State.

LSU running back Josh Williams (27)

LSU cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse (24)

LSU defensive tackle Jacobian Guillory (90)

LSU offensive lineman Charles Turner (69)

Some other guys who are also pretty smart could be on the blind sides of LSU’s offensive line for the next three years.

Not too many programs in the country would start two true freshmen at the offensive tackle spots. Those are arguably the second most important positions behind quarterback but Emery Jones and Will Campbell held it down against Mississippi State.

The two Louisiana natives did not allow a single pressure nor sack on Jayden Daniels. Campbell has been starting at left tackle since week one against Florida State. Saturday was the first collegiate start for Jones. The Catholic High alum replaced Anthony Bradford.

When the four-star prospects signed last year, the future of LSU’s offensive line looked bright but it seems like the future has already begun.

