La. trooper placed on leave after sex-related arrest in South Dakota

Louisiana State Police
Louisiana State Police(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The following is a press release from Louisiana State Police:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police placed one of its troopers on administrative leave after he was arrested while at a conference in South Dakota.

Following a sex crime investigation initiated by the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office in Rapid City, South Dakota, 44-year-old Kirk Thibodeaux has been charged with Hiring for Sexual Activity. Lt. Kirk Thibodeaux, currently assigned to the Transportation Safety Services/Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section, has been placed on administrative leave pending the conclusion of the criminal and administrative investigation. Thibodeaux, employed with LSP since 2002, was in South Dakota attending a work-related conference.

According to information released by the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred at approximately 3:00am on September 20, 2022 at a local hotel. The South Dakota charge of Hiring for Sexual Activity is a Class 1 Misdemeanor. The criminal case has been handed over to the Pennington County States Attorney’s Office.

According to Pennington County Sheriff’s Office,

