JACQUES TALK: Harvey Williams

Harvey Williams enjoyed a prolific career with the LSU Tigers. His 2,860 career yards rushing rank him sixth in LSU history.
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Harvey Williams enjoyed a prolific career with the LSU Tigers.

His 2,860 career yards rushing rank him sixth in LSU history.

He likewise scored 27 career touchdowns on the ground, which also places Williams in the program’s top 10.

During his stay from 1986 through 1990, the Tigers won two SEC championships (although he missed the 1988 season with an injury) and finished No. 5 in the country during the 1987 campaign with a 10-1-1 mark.

