Heart of Louisiana: 1811 Kid Ory House

By Dave McNamara
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAPLACE, La. (WVUE) - A more than 200-year-old house in LaPlace has an amazingly diverse history.

The 1811 House is the birthplace of an early jazz legend, trombonist Kid Ory. But it’s also the place where enslaved people earlier rebelled to gain their freedom on the grounds of the Andry Plantation.

