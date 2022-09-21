Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

‘He just wanted to go home’ - A California woman wants change in the U.S. prison system after her brother died in custody

By Peter Zampa
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Some deaths in jails and prisons are going unreported according to a new Senate report. An oversight investigation found that data crucial to painting a picture as to how those in custody are treated has been missing for years.

“He was scared. And he just wanted to go home,” said Vanessa Fano from Reseda, Calif.

Fano’s brother Jonathan suffered a mental breakdown a couple of years ago in Baton Rouge, LA. She says instead of treatment, her brother was arrested. Vanessa says her brother tried to take his life as soon as he reached his cell. He would plead for help but had little access to communication with Vanessa and her family. Eventually, Jonathan hung himself inside the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

“The doctor said your brother is not there anymore. He’s gone. He died when he hung himself,” said Fano.

Vanessa told a Senate Committee her story Tuesday, hoping something will change in the prison system.

Senator Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) and Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) led an investigation with the help of the Government Accountability Office into deaths in prisons and jails. The resulting report found the Justice Department failed to correctly implement the 2013 Death in Custody Reporting Act (DCRA), leading to a lapse in data collection, including nearly a thousand uncounted prison or jail-related deaths in 2021 alone.

“There’s urgency that the department fix this,” said Ossoff.

Ossoff brought his report to a Senate hearing room Tuesday where he confronted the Department of Justice, asking how these mistakes were made.

“Were these results concerning to the Department of Justice?” asked Ossoff.

“It’s very concerning that there is the underreporting,” said Maureen Henneberg, Deputy Assistant Attorney General for Operations and Management at the U.S. Department of Justice.

Henneberg acknowledged the importance of the data that stems from the DCRA: identifying problems with incarceration in America, specifically how and why deaths happen. But Henneberg says the law’s reporting system at the state and local levels need reevaluation to help with accuracy.

“The states have no leverage to compel their local agencies to report the data,” said Henneberg.

Change will not bring Vanessa’s brother back. But she says there is hope for others.

“It’s hard to talk about. It’s hard to touch. But it has to be said or else other families will have the same thing over and over again,” said Fano.

The bipartisan report concludes by saying Congress should continue to monitor DOJs implementation efforts.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash

Latest News

Arizona authorities say Merlin Harrigan, 37, has been arrested after investigators found a...
Police: Man arrested after investigators find sex doll, thousands of child porn images and videos
Sherwood Place Apartments
1 dead in shooting at apartment complex, officials say
Prosecutors say the defendants created companies that claimed to be offering food to tens of...
Feds: 48 exploited pandemic to steal $250M from food program
Hurricane Fiona rips through Puerto Rico, causing power outages.
Fiona wallops Turks and Caicos, Puerto Rico still stunned
The FBI photo shows the cover pages of a smattering of paperclip-bound classified documents —...
Arbiter in Trump docs probe signals intent to move quickly