Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Eric Dooley says he didn’t consider QB change in Southern shutout loss to TSU

The Southern Jaguars have a bye this week and it seems like it came at a great time. The Jags are coming off a 24-0 loss to Texas Southern.
By Kevin Batiste
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern Jaguars have a bye this week and it seems like it came at a great time.

The Jags are coming off a 24-0 loss to Texas Southern. It was their first SWAC shutout loss since 2012 against Mississippi Valley.

Quarterback Besean McCray made some plays with his feet, even almost totaling 100 yards rushing. However, he had one of his worst days ever throwing the football.

The JUCO transfer threw three interceptions against TSU and one of those bounced off the intended receiver’s hands at the end zone.

Regardless of McCray’s struggles, head coach Eric Dooley did not consider making a quarterback change to Harold Blood or Bubba McDaniel.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash

Latest News

LSU running back Josh Williams (27)
LSU RB Josh Williams - 9/20/22 (Full Interview)
LSU cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse (24)
LSU CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse - 9/20/22 (Full Interview)
LSU defensive tackle Jacobian Guillory (90)
LSU DT Jacobian Guillory - 9/20/22 (Full Interview)
LSU offensive lineman Charles Turner (69)
LSU OL Charles Turner - 9/20/22 (Full Interview)
LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (40)
LSU LB Harold Perkins Jr. named Scholar Athlete of the Week; young OL coming along for Tigers