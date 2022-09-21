Eric Dooley says he didn’t consider QB change in Southern shutout loss to TSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern Jaguars have a bye this week and it seems like it came at a great time.

The Jags are coming off a 24-0 loss to Texas Southern. It was their first SWAC shutout loss since 2012 against Mississippi Valley.

Quarterback Besean McCray made some plays with his feet, even almost totaling 100 yards rushing. However, he had one of his worst days ever throwing the football.

The JUCO transfer threw three interceptions against TSU and one of those bounced off the intended receiver’s hands at the end zone.

Regardless of McCray’s struggles, head coach Eric Dooley did not consider making a quarterback change to Harold Blood or Bubba McDaniel.

