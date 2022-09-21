EBR Metro Council to discuss red light cameras, short-term rentals, and more during Wednesday’s meeting
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Members of the East Baton Rouge Metro Council are scheduled to meet on Wednesday, Sept. 21 to discuss a number of issues.
Several items on the agenda include:
- a review of the effectiveness of red light cameras across the City of Baton Rouge
- regulations for short-term rentals like Airbnb’s and other properties throughout East Baton Rouge Parish
- flood mitigation assistance
- the Bridge Center for Hope
- a budget for renovations to the Raising Cane’s River Center
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m., after the Metropolitan Council Zoning meeting ends.
