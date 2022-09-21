EBR Metro Council to discuss red light cameras, short-term rentals, and more during Wednesday’s meeting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Members of the East Baton Rouge Metro Council are scheduled to meet on Wednesday, Sept. 21 to discuss a number of issues.

Several items on the agenda include:

a review of the effectiveness of red light cameras across the City of Baton Rouge

regulations for short-term rentals like Airbnb’s and other properties throughout East Baton Rouge Parish

flood mitigation assistance

the Bridge Center for Hope

a budget for renovations to the Raising Cane’s River Center

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m., after the Metropolitan Council Zoning meeting ends.

