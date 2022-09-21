Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Children reportedly hit by car on Joor Road

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two children were taken to a hospital after they were reportedly hit by a car.

Emergency officials reported the incident happened on Joor Road, near Prescott Road, around 7:25 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

Officials say both children were under the age of ten years old.

One child reportedly suffered from serious injuries, while the other was transported with minor injuries.

WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
CEO Heath Phillips in front of The Cove at Bear-X in College Station. The water park saw an...
Adults-only water park in Texas sees boom in customers from outside the state
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash

Latest News

9News Daily AM Update: Wednesday, September 21
9News Daily AM Update: Wednesday, September 21
According to police, a spray paint vandalism reportedly took place on Friday Sept. 9, the day...
LSU Police attempt to ID individual accused of vandalism at Tiger Stadium
EBR Metro Council to meet Wednesday
EBR Metro Council to meet Wednesday
Help 'Bust Breast Cancer' with Woman's Hospital
Help 'Bust Breast Cancer' with Woman's Hospital