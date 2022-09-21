Children reportedly hit by car on Joor Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two children were taken to a hospital after they were reportedly hit by a car.

Emergency officials reported the incident happened on Joor Road, near Prescott Road, around 7:25 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

Officials say both children were under the age of ten years old.

One child reportedly suffered from serious injuries, while the other was transported with minor injuries.

WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

